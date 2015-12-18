Nur Otan established Council for Interaction with Mass Media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party has established a council for interaction with mass media.

The first sitting of the Council was held today in Astana. The activities on clarification of the main provisions of the Kazakh President’s latest Address to the Nation and their coverage in mass media were in spotlight of the meeting.

The Council will focus on ensuring interaction among Nur Otan Party, governmental structures and civil society through conducting state policy in information sector,” Askar Myrzakhmetov, First Deputy Chairman of the Party, said.

According to him, the Council will assist in mobilization of the society in order to fulfill the instructions set by the Head of State.

The Council consists of the heads of the leading mass media, and those who personally contributed to the development of Kazakhstan’s information sector, such as Chairman of the Union of Kazakhstan Journalists Seitkazy Matayev, CEO of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper Alexander Tarakov, CEO of Kazakhstan TV and Radio complex Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanova, CEO of Khabar Agency Aidos Ukibayev, Editor-in-Chief of Central Asia Monitor newspaper Bigeldy Gabdullin etc.