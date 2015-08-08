Nur Otan fulfilled 70% of its election platform - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated today in the meeting of Nur Otan Party's Political Council Bureau in Astana. During the meeting the President thanked Bauyrzhan Baibek for his fruitful work and introduced new 1st Deputy Chairman of the Party Askar Myrzakhmetov.

As the President noted, due to the unity of all members of Nur Otan Party, 70% of its election platform has already been performed.

"The Party's Faction in Parliament ensures legislative support for all our programs. It has established a broad dialogue with the civil society. It initiated "Kazakhstan-2050" Nationwide Coalition of Democratic Forces movement which has turned into a platform for our society's consolidation. And we should continue this work. Public liaison offices of the Party provide effective population feedback. Internet based communication has been enhanced to date, in particular, through the "e-party" project. The adoption of a new program by Zhas Otan let the Party raise to a brand new level of work with the youth", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

As the Head of State noted, amid gradual decentralization and delegation of powers, the party's need in regional management specialists grows.

"Being a dominating Party, Nur Otan is set quite important tasks to date. The first task is to mobilize all Kazakhstanis for implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms and "100 Concrete Steps" Plan", the President stressed.

"The work on transformations is carried out in uneasy conditions now. The cost of our exported goods lowers and budget loses money. That is why I have entrusted the Government and all regional governors with a task to save budgetary funds to ensure the fulfillment of all our social obligations", he noted. Besides, the Head of State commissioned the Party to ensure effective control over the implementation of Nurly Zhol program. "These and other our programs are timely and we should clarify their main provisions to the population. Those people who underwent redundancy at large enterprises could be attracted to the implementation of this program, i.e. to the construction and overhaul of roads, hospitals, houses, housing and utilities etc.", he said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that Nur Otan Party should promote unity and harmony in society and actively interact with people in all issues arising.

Besides, the President said that the Party should start preparation for the parliamentary elections scheduled for 2016 and which will be held in tough economic conditions.

Upon completion the Head of State wished success to A.Myrzakhmetov and noted the importance of joint work of the Presidential Administration, Government, Nur Otan Party and its Faction in the Parliament.