Nur Otan launches anticorruption cartoon contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nur Otan Party has launched the project "The country without corruption is a prosperous country" aimed at the formation and improvement of anti-corruption culture in the society.

"Republican public anti-corruption council, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports has announced the anti-corruption cartoon competition. Citizens of Kazakhstan aged 18 to 29, youth organizations, creative teams and studios can partake in the contest, the press service of the party informs. According to the statement, the creative work should cover different areas of anti-corruption activities, ways of combating and prevention of corruption, analysis of the causes of corruption and promotion of common moral values. The prize fund is 300 thousand tenge. The first place winner will received 120 000 tenge, second place - 100 000 tenge, and the third place - 80 000 tenge. The works will be accepted until September 20, 2015 via email address prostrana@nurotan.kz or central office of the party (Astana, Kunayev Street, B. 12/1, 1st floor, room 104). The competition results will be announced September 30.