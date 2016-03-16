Nur Otan: More than 8 trln tenge invested in infrastructure development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nur Otan People's Democratic Party enhances control over effective implementation of the governmental programs. First Vice Chairman of the Party Askar Myrzakhmetov said it today during the pre-election televised debates of the political parties.

As per the state programs, Kazakhstan invests more than 8 trln tenge in infrastructure development. This is a huge amount of funds, which will let create hundreds of thousand jobs. The programs will have a multiplicative effect on development of service, support of industrial productions and other related sectors.

According to Myrzakhmetov, the President commissioned also to alloocate additional 360 bln tenge for the construction of available housing including rental one.

“This is a good alternative for expensive mortgage loans. In whole, the program will let us build 3 mln sq. m of housing,” he added.