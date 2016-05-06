Nur Otan must have its own analytical centre – Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev participated today in a meeting of the Bureau of the Political Council of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

In the course of the meeting, the President thanked Askar Myrzakhmetov for the work accomplished by the Party during his service and introduced new First Vice Chairman of the Party Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed.

The Head of State noted that Myrzakhmetov successfully coped with the duties and obligations imposed on him which is proved by the level of organization of the Parliamentary Elections held in the country in March. N.Nazarbayev added that A.Myrzakhmetov will have to fulfill a number of complicated tasks at the new position, including effective settlement of the land-related issues.

In turn, Myrzakhmetov thanked the President for the credence given to him and expressed readiness to fulfill his duties as the Head of the Agriculture Ministry in a responsible manner.

Besides, the President noted that M.Kul-Mukhammed has a background in journalism and law. In different years he served as Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament, Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary and as Minister of Culture.

As N.Nazarbayev emphasized, the new First Vice Chairman of the Party was appointed with the consideration of importance of further strengthening its activity and Nur Otan possesses all required resources for this purpose.

“The Party must remain a powerful political force generating new ideas and opinions. Nur Otan must have its own analytical centre,” said Nazarbayev.

M.Kul-Mukhammed expressed gratitude to the President and noted that he will apply his knowledge and experience to ensure effective functioning of the Party.