    Nur Otan Party adopted new election program (PHOTOS)

    14:00, 29 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party adopted the election program of the Party "Kazakhstan-2021: Unity. Stability. Creation" at the 17th Congress of the Party in Astana today.

    It was developed with the consideration of the main directions of the National Plan "100 specific steps" within the five institutional reforms.

    As it was noted, the way to the goals outlined in the program can be covered thanks to joint efforts of all Kazakhstanis only.

    Nur Otan Party Majilis Elections Parliamentary elections 2016
