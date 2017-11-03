Nur Otan Party becomes great political force - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For 18 years, the Nur Otan Party has become a great political force, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today, we convened this Council to discuss important issues. This year marks the 18th Anniversary of the Nur Otan Party establishment. That age is generally thought to be the age of majority in human life. Over that time, the Nur Otan Party has become stronger and turned into a great political force. It is always at the cutting edge of all endeavors in the country," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at an extended session of the Political Council of the Party.

The Head of State also emphasized that the Party actively participated in the implementation of the political and economic reforms in the country. Working with the people directly, the Party always seeks to solve critical issues in a prompt manner.

"Dear Nursultan Abishevich, Kazakhstan's unique achievements recognized by the entire world are the expected result of your strategy, your policy, your outstanding international authority. Owing to your mega-industrialization, our country has become a platform of modernization and innovation. You have created a new Kazakhstan in the new world!" said Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party.

He added that Kazakhstan had hosted Astana Expo 2017 with flying colors, demonstrating the capabilities of the country and its Leader once again.

"This year, Kazakhstan ranks third in terms of investor protection in the Global Competitiveness Index. You always say that all your reforms, everything that is being done in the country are ultimately aimed at improvement of people's lives, for the benefit of all Kazakhstanis. As to the UN Human Development Index, the ranking of our country has climbed 14 positions up over the last two years. Having acquired a huge political, human and creative potential through your leadership, the Nur Otan Party, which was established by you, will continue making every effort to achieve the ambitious goals you set for the comprehensive modernization of the country," Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed said.