Nur Otan Party blended in with Kazakhstanis' life - Senator Zhumagulov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party has blended in with the life of Kazakhstanis, ex-First Deputy Chairman of this party, Senator Bakytzhan Zhumagulov says.

"The Party has passed the way of formation and gaining its role in the modern life. To date, Nur Otan has turned into the Party of a new type. It has blended in with the Kazakhstanis' life and became an efficient conductor of the strategic course of the Leader of Nation. The ruling party plays a role of one of the most important political tools of the country's development. Thus, the Party participates in formation of the government, in promotion of the Presidential initiatives, namely 5 Social Initiatives," Zhumagulov says.



On February 26-27, Nur Otan Party will hold its regular 28th congress in Astana. An appropriate decree was signed by the Head of State, Chairman of the Party Nursultan Nazarbayev on January 17.



The congress will be devoted to the 20th anniversary of the Party and will discuss its new 2030 programme and amendments to its Charter. The meeting will also hear the reports of the party structures and will elect new members to the Party's Political Council.