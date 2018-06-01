Nur Otan Party developed 22 new projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev told about priorities of the work for the period ahead.

"Pursuant to the tasks of the Party Chairman, 22 new projects were initiated and developed aimed at realizing our ideological agenda and party modernization. Great attention is paid to digitalization that plays a key role in raising the country's competitiveness," Ashimbayev told the regular enlarged sitting of the political council of Nur Otan Party under the chairmanship of the Head of State on Friday.



According to him, the Government promotes actively building of IT products. However, the environment that will use and develop them remains low-skilled. In this regard, the Government, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and mayors and governors started fulfillment of two projects purposed to develop the digital environment, through teaching digital skills, population's involvement in IT products use and training of IT personnel.



"The first project is set to open 1,000 free IT classes in three years to come. About 150,000 children will have an opportunity to study computer programming and robotic engineering. 280 classes will be opened this year in the country," he added. "59 IT classes have already been opened in Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Kostanay regions, Astana and Almaty cities by means of sponsor support under the Tugan Zher (Motherland) project."



"The second project is aimed at training IT personnel and forming the IT experts' pool in the sphere of information technologies. It foresees opening of 20 IT centres to teach about 35,000 people, including unemployed and self-employed youth. They will be launched at the ground of Kazakhstan-s IT companies and regional universities," he resumed.