Nur Otan Party extraordinary congress kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The XVII extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan Party chaired by President of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Party Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

The Head of State is expected to take the floor to deliver a keynote speech on the specific goals the party faces in the context of its election program. Statesman Myrzatai Zholdasbekov, akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, two-time world wrestling champion Beibut Ystybayev, director of LLP "Agrofirma "Rodina" Ivan Sauer and many more are to take the floor at the congress as well.

Over 2,000 government officials, heads of national holdings, social activists, cultural figures, athletes, diplomats, representatives of NGOs and youth organization, mass media will partake in the congress.

It is expected that the party's new election program will be adopted and the party list for the upcoming elections to the Majilis will be approved at the congress.

It is worth mentioning that the party's new election program is titled "Kazakhstan-2021: Unity. Stability. Creation" and based on the National Plan "100 specific steps".













