Nur Otan Party intends to intensify coop with European political forces

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party intends to intensify cooperation with European political forces, First Deputy Chairman of the Party Maulen Ashimbayev has announced today while meeting with the delegation of the members of the French National Assembly led by Chairman of the France-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group Pierre Cabaré, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the prospects for the inter-party cooperation of our countries in various fields.

This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France. Paris is one of our key partners in Europe. Year after year, the relations between our countries have been only strengthening.

Maulen Ashimbayev told the French MPs about the key directions of Kazakhstan-France partnership, and also dwelt on the process of the Nur Otan Party modernization. The First Deputy Chairman made the members of the National Assembly of France familiar with the Party's new party projects on digitalization, support for SMEs, formation of the talent pool, and work with youth. According to Maulen Ashimbayev, the Nur Otan Party is now interested in cooperation with European political forces.

"We start giving great attention to our Party's international cooperation. The Nur Otan Party is interested in intensifying cooperation with European parties, in particular, with the parties of France. We hope for further constructive dialogue," Maulen Ashimbayev said.

The French delegation consists of representatives of several major political parties of the country: the Democratic Movement, the Republicans, La France Insoumise, and La République En Marche!. The delegation is led by Pierre Cabaré, a member of La République En Marche! Party.

At the meeting, the members of the National Assembly of France expressed their readiness for cooperation in various directions. The parliamentarians also told about the need to develop closer contacts between representatives of SMEs of our countries, the need for collaboration in education, and the intensification of the trade and economic partnership.

"I would like to underline the importance of the relations between France and Kazakhstan. Your country is moving towards new horizons for preserving peace and stability. I am sure that the determination of your President will contribute to the strengthening and further development of the relations between our countries," said Pierre Cabaré.

In the course of the meeting, Maulen Ashimbayev also told the French MPs about the upcoming celebrations of the 20th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's capital. The National Assembly members said that they were greatly impressed by Astana.

"We saw a city which was built within just two decades and which has grown in front of everyone's eyes. We are sure that if your President has built such a wonderful capital, then, you will be able to accomplish all your plans set and become one of the world's top developed countries by 2050. We want to cooperate with Kazakhstan. We want to develop our friendly and trust-based relations," Pierre Cabaré emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party expressed confidence that the visit of the French delegation will boost the development of our inter-party and inter-parliamentary ties.