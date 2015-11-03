  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nur Otan Party names head of its branch in Aktobe

    09:17, 03 November 2015
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev has been elected as chairman of the regional office of Kazakhstan's ruling party Nur Otan, 24.kz reports.

    He was unanimously elected at an extraordinary meeting of the branch with the participation of deputy chairman of the Nur Otan Party Askar Myrzakhmetov. At the meeting Mr. Myrzakhmetov urged his colleagues to pay attention to the problems that raise concern among the public. While in the region he also surveyed the progress of housing construction under the state program.

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Aktobe region Regions News Parties and Organizations
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!