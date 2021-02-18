Nur Otan party reveals 5-year roadmap for Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The roadmap for implementing the election program of the Nur Otan party has been presented in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the party office.

The roadmap for Almaty is made up of 180 items based on the 12 growth drivers of the city. It includes the concrete implementation indicators for each year as well as responsible deputies and government bodies.

According to the First Deputy Chairman of the Almaty Nur Otan Party Office, Meirzhan Otynshiyev, the roadmap factors in the interests of people of all walks of life and is in line with the State programs such as «Enbek», 2025 Entrepreneurship Roadmap, «7-20-25», «Bakytty otbasy», and «Isker ana».

Under the roadmap, 15 public schools and 25 annexes as well as 15 public and 324 private pre-school establishments will be built in Almaty city in five years, covering 99% of the children with pre-school education.

The roadmap also envisaged the construction of seven medical organizations and 12 outpatient clinics, including a 200-bed multipurpose hospital and 300-bed multipurpose university clinic.

A combined university hospital for 1,400 beds will be built by 2024.

There are plans to construct 350km of roads and 30km of gas pipelines as part of the roadmap. The share of all the roads of the city in good condition will reach 95%.

378km of water supply lines and 281km of sewerage networks will be constructed and reconstructed within the roadmap.

According to Lyazzat Ibragimova, head of the Deputy Faction of the Nur Otan part in Almaty’s Maslikhat, it is planned to provide 16.5 thousand needy families with housing in five years, increasing the rate of housing provision per a citizen to 30 square meters. 1,000 young families could acquire housing each year under the Almaty Zhastary 3.0 program.

The work on attracting private investments will be step up by carrying out 114 large investment projects. It is planned to create 243.8 thousand jobs in the city in five years.

The roadmap also envisages ensuring 100% access by disable people to social facilities and transport.