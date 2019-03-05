Nur Otan Party's First Deputy Chairman receives Japanese, German envoys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, Maulen Ashimbayev, has met today with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Tatsuhiko Kasai and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner, Kazinform has learned from the Party's press service.

Japan is one of the major investors for Kazakhstan. Since 2005, the flow of foreign direct investment from Japan to Kazakhstan has exceeded $6 billion. Meeting with the Japanese diplomat, Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized that Japan's experience is very vital for Kazakhstan in the context of studying the processes of economic growth while maintaining the national code. Also, according to him, the Nur Otan Party has already developed quite good relations with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan.



During the talks, the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party dwelled on the results of the 18th Congress of the political organization and informed the Japanese colleagues on the adopted Program "Society. Wellbeing. 10 Goals of the Upcoming Decade".

"The program will be a baseline for our Government, the Party's faction in the Majilis, our regional offices and the Central Office. The program is essential in terms of clearly defining the goals for the Party in the coming period. These are matters related to ensuring the well-being of Kazakhstani families, the development of the health care system and a high level of affordable education, an inclusive economy, business support, and the creation of comfortable living conditions for citizens. All the goals in the Program are targeted at a specific person and our entire agenda is infused with social subject matters," said Maulen Ashimbayev.



Tatsuhiko Kasai expressed confidence in the need to intensify the Kazakh-Japanese partnership, and also thanked the Kazakh side for the opportunity to participate in the recent Nur Otan Party Congress.







The Ambassador of Japan said that Kazakhstan is a country with a stable economy and political system. He highlighted that addressing the Nur Otan Party Congress, the President of Kazakhstan has repeatedly stressed the social focus of the Party's new program. Besides, the diplomat is sure that the two countries have great prospects for cooperation.



Concluding the meeting, Maulen Ashimbayev again congratulated the diplomat on the start of the diplomatic assignment and wished him success in work.



At the meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner, the discussion covered cooperation in the field of economy, the social sphere, and strengthening inter-party dialogue. The trade turnover between the two countries is now around $2 billion. The dialogue between business communities, scientific and creative intelligentsia is actively developing. Also, relations between the Nur Otan Party and the Christian Democratic Union of Germany have been enhancing over the last years.







Maulen Ashimbayev underlined the strategic nature of relations between the two countries and expressed confidence in the further development of the dialogue between the leading political organizations of Kazakhstan and Germany. He also told the German diplomat about the results of the recent Nur Otan Party Congress.



"You know that at the recent Congress of our party, the Head of State gave a number of specific assignments to improve the social status of the citizens of Kazakhstan. In particular, this includes raising wages for certain categories of workers, addressing housing issues for the disadvantaged population, and developing infrastructure, especially in the countryside," said the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party.







At the end of the meeting, Maulen Ashimbayev wished the German diplomat success in his further work in Kazakhstan.