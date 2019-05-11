Nur Otan Party starts its pre-election canvassing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party has started its pre-election canvassing, its official website reads.

The Republican election campaign headquarters in support of candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started its work. It consists of 190 well-known Kazakhstanis. 19,500 people became the candidate's agents. The campaign's know-how is the development of TEAMQAZAQSTAN youth wing headquarters. The network of public headquarters opened the countrywide. There are 17 regional headquarters, 210 in districts.



As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning has started today in Kazakhstan. The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered seven candidates for presidency.