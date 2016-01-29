  • kz
    Nur Otan Party to adopt new election program

    11:35, 29 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 17th extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan Party chaired by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has begun its work at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

    Statesman and First Deputy Chairman of the party Askar Myrzakhmetov opened the congress by greeting the Chairman and members of the party.
    "Dear Nursultan Abishevich! All regional, municipal and district branches of the party are represented at the congress," Mr. Myrzakhmetov said in his opening remarks, noting that 17 delegates are absent.
    Over 2,000 government officials, heads of national holdings, social activists, cultural figures, athletes, diplomats, representatives of NGOs and youth organization, mass media are taking part in the congress.

    It is expected that the party's new election program will be adopted and the party list for the upcoming elections to the Majilis will be approved at the congress.

