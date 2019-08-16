  • kz
    Nur Otan Party to hold extended session of Political Council on Aug 21

    18:34, 16 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree Friday to convoke the extended session of the Political Council of the party on August 21, Kazinform has learnt from the party.

    «Leader of theNur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree on the convocation of theextended session of the Political Council on August 21 with the participationof the Government, fraction of the party in the Majilis and governors of theregions,» the party tweeted.

    Nur Otan Party Political parties Parties and Organizations Nursultan Nazarbayev
