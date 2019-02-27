Nur Otan Party unveils new composition of its political council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Newly appointed Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has joined the political council of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform reports.

It was announced at the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party in Astana on Wednesday.



The new composition of the political council includes Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Marat Tazhin, Head of the Inner Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva, and many others.

The new composition of the political council was approved at the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party.