Nur Otan Party wants to move Kazakhstan up in Doing Business ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" have signed a memorandum of cooperation in order to develop entrepreneurship and protect business interests.

First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed and Chairman of the Atameken Chamber Ablai Myrzakhmetov inked the memorandum.



The aim of the memorandum is to ensure mutual support and cooperation in terms of joint coordinated actions on the issues of increasing competitiveness of domestic entrepreneurship and creating favorable legal, economic and social conditions for implementation of business initiatives in Kazakhstan.



It is worth to note that within the framework of its election campaign "Kazakhstan-2021: Unity. Stability. Creation" the Nur Otan Party undertook a commitment to create the best conditions for entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan.



Additionally, the party set a goal of lifting Kazakhstan into the top 25 of the Doing Business Ranking by 2021.