Nur Otan should hold dynamic election campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party should mobilize all its resources to hold the dynamic election campaign.

"First of all, it is essential to launch the republican public campaign headquarters. We have experience, we know how to do that. The well-known public figures should become authorized delegates. I hope they will do good job," Leader of the Nation, Chairman of Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev told the XIX extraordinary congress of the party.



"It is crucial to collect the necessary amount of signatures in support of our candidate as soon as possible. All the party affiliates and primary party organizations should take part in it. The members of the Political Council, Bureau should never remain uninvolved. We should actively use potential of the members of the Political Council at this particularly important time," the Leader of the Nation stressed.