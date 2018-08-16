Nur Otan to open 1,000 IT classes in Kazakhstan
"It is necessary that civil society institutions, public organizations and business community take an active part in realization of the Digital Kazakhstan programme. Nur Otan is also taking an active part in its implementation. Several projects are being realized now. In particular, we open IT classes around the country. We have already launched more than 100 classes countrywide, including rural settlements," Ashimbayev said.
"IT centers for adults will also open in Kazakhstan. 20 centers will be unveiled jointly with akimats (administrations). There are 15 IT centers so far. These centers are called to raise people's computer literacy and teach them software engineering basics. The centers are expected to attract more than 100,000 people within three years ahead," he stressed.