Nur Otan to open 1,000 IT classes in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Nur Otan Party will open 1,000 IT classes countrywide, 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev said during his visit to the Astana transport and communications college. A modern IT class was unveiled at the college recently under the party project.

"It is necessary that civil society institutions, public organizations and business community take an active part in realization of the Digital Kazakhstan programme. Nur Otan is also taking an active part in its implementation. Several projects are being realized now. In particular, we open IT classes around the country. We have already launched more than 100 classes countrywide, including rural settlements," Ashimbayev said.



According to him, IT classes will teach children software engineering, robotic technologies and 3D modeling elements by yearend. About 250 IT classes will open by year-end. In three years to come about 1,000 IT classes will open their doors in the country to involve above 150,000 pupils.



"IT centers for adults will also open in Kazakhstan. 20 centers will be unveiled jointly with akimats (administrations). There are 15 IT centers so far. These centers are called to raise people's computer literacy and teach them software engineering basics. The centers are expected to attract more than 100,000 people within three years ahead," he stressed.