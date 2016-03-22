Nur Otan wins Parliamentary Elections with 82.2% of votes and 84 seats in Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following the snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, three political parties gained seats at the Lower Chamber of the Parliament. These are Nur Otan People's Democratic Party, the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan and Ak Zhol Party.

"Out of 9,810,000 registered voters, 7,966,000 or 77.12% participated in the elections. Nur Otan gathered 6,183,757 votes (or 82.20%). Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan gained 540,406 votes (7.18%) . 151,285 people (2.01%) cast their votes for Auyl People's Democratic Party. The Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan gathered 537,123 votes (7.14%), the Nationwide Social and Democratic Party mustered 88,813 votes (1.18%), and 21,484 people (0.29%) voted for Birlik Political Party," Chairman of the Central Election Commission K.Turgankulov said announcing the results of the elections at a sitting of the CEC today.



"Deputy's seats are distributed as following: Nur Otan gets 84 seats, Ak Zhol - 7 seats and CPPK - 7 seats," Turgankulov added.



The CEC announced also the results of election of Majilis deputies from the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. "Following deputies must be regarded as elected: Sautbek Abdrakhmanov with 93.50% of votes, Vladimir Bozhko(94.58%), Natalya Zhumadildayeva (92.95%), Roman Kim (93.77%), Narine Mikaelyan (91.6%), Akhmed Muradov (91.87%), Shaimardan Nurumov (91.33%), Yury Timoshchenko ( 92.41%) and Shakir Khakazov (92.68%)," Turgankulov concluded.