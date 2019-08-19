Nur-Sultan and Delhi intend to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On 16 August 2019, Kazakhstan Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev met with Mr Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the upper house of the Indian Parliament (Rajya Sabha).

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat spoke about the upcoming 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments to be held on 23-24 September in Nur-Sultan. Bulat Sarsenbayev stressed that the main purpose of the event is to establish a direct multilateral dialogue between the heads of legislative bodies of European and Asian States, as well as leaders of international and inter-parliamentary organizations for further deepening and expanding interaction and cooperation in the Eurasian space, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

At the same time, the Ambassador, noting that Kazakh-Indian relations are rooted in the depths of centuries, continue their active development to this day. In this context, a high level of political, economic and cultural interaction between the two countries was noted.

In turn, Harivans praised the role and importance of Kazakhstan in world politics and it’s a significant contribution to solving pressing international and regional problems. He emphasized the role of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the international arena and his initiatives aimed at strengthening global peace and security. Also, he conveyed sincere congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the presidential elections.

The Indian politician assured that New Delhi considers Kazakhstan as its important political partner and expressed readiness to intensify inter-parliamentary cooperation, which will bring the Kazakh-Indian relations to a qualitatively new level.