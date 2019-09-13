Nur-Sultan celebrates 28th anniversary of Uzbekistan independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 28th anniversary of the independence of Uzbekistan was celebrated in the capital of Kazakhstan, the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Marat Syzdykov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, attended a reception organized by the Embassy of Uzbekistan. He noted that in a fairly short historical period Uzbekistan has undergone many important transformations having achieved great success in state building, improving the welfare of the people and strengthening the country's international authority. According to his words, Kazakhstan highly appreciated and valued ​​the relations of friendship and good neighborliness with Uzbekistan which is our important strategic partner.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Nur-Sultan Saidikram Niyazkhodjayev stressed that today the Uzbek-Kazakh relations are characterized by good neighborliness, inextricable bonds of friendship, fraternity and are actively developing in all directions. «We always pay particular attention to expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan which is based on good neighborliness and friendship, mutually beneficial and strategic partnership. The first state visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Uzbekistan in April the current year demonstrated the continuity of the policy of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and opened up great opportunities for practical interaction in trade, economic, investment, transport and communication spheres

«Uzbekistan provides all-round support to the initiatives of Kazakhstan within the framework of various international organizations and appreciates the position of Nur-Sultan in supporting efforts aimed at ensuring security and strengthening regional cooperation. Our country will continue to strengthen bilateral efforts to ensure security and sustainable development of Central Asia», concluded Saidikram Niyazkhodjayev.

Note that diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were established on November 23, 1992. The fundamental international legal documents of bilateral relations are the Eternal Friendship Agreement between the countries (1998) and the Strategic Partnership Agreement (2013).