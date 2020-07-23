Nur-Sultan citizens sending hot meals to healthcare workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Citizens of Nur-Sultan city decided to thank healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 virus by preparing and sending hot meals to them, Kazinform reports.

The idea to prepare and send hot meals to healthcare workers presented itself when someone saw doctors eating instant noodles due to the heavy workload. At first, hot meals were sent to the city's hospitals No. 1 and No.2. However, more people started to support the idea of sending meals to more hospitals.

Owing to the bloggers, intensive fundraising has been launched which covered the entire Kazakhstan as well as beyond.

It is said that around 250-300 meals are delivered each day.

One can join the group of volunteers at Beef and Beer restaurant in Kabanbay batyr 5/1 St. at 12:10 in the afternoon tomorrow. For more information, call + 7 701 754 01 21, + 7 701 599 79 19.