    Nur-Sultan citizens to be offered COVID-19 vaccine in May

    16:16, 22 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Citizens of the Kazakh capital are expected to be offered the vaccine against COVID-19 in May, Sarkhat Beisenova, Chief Medical Officer of Nur-Sultan city, told a briefing on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to her, as part of the first stage of vaccination 2,008 health workers have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine since February 1, 2021. Vaccination’s second stage will target teachers and security personnel. Students will be offered the vaccine in April, and Nur-Sultan citizens in May.

    Earlier at the briefing she said that new cases of COVID-19 in people of all ages and contingents were registered on a daily basis in Nur-Sultan city. In January this year, the city of Nur-Sultan recorded 3,763 COVID-19 cases, while 2,192 cases have been detected in February. A total of 80 COVID-19 cases with a negative PCR test result, including 55 in January and 25 in February, have been reported in the city since the year began.


