Nur-Sultan gets ready to open its 2nd Industrial Park

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 17.5% growth is observed in Nur-Sultan’s industrial production sector. Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov said it today at a meeting with the city’s core groups for discussing the President’s 2019 State-of-the-Nation Address, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Head of State gave a number of instructions on economic development of the country. Nur-Sultan is one of the largest cities and engines of development of Kazakhstan's economy. We observe stable growth of the major socio-economic indicators. In whole, the volume of gross regional product in Q1 2019 made 1.2trn tenge. In 7 months, industrial production has risen by 17.5% and processing industry has risen by 16%. Despite that there is a lag in construction sector, housing commissioning and fixed investments,» said Kulginov.

In his words, development of Astana – New City special economic zones and creation of favorable business climate are of paramount importance. In the nearest time, the Mayor’s Office will adopt a resolution on allocation of a 400ha land plot for the construction of the second industrial park.

The Mayor pointed out that the share of SMEs in the capital has reached 58.8%.

As for the Presidential instruction on business development, Altay Kulginov reminded that a moratorium on inspection of small and medium business entities would be imposed.