  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nur-Sultan holds republican tree planting campaign

    12:45, 12 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A republican tree planting campaign has been carried out in Nur-Sultan city as part of the ecological month. This event is timed to the World Forest Planting Day, Kazinform reports.

    The event was attended by the Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and foreign ambassadors, Mayor of the capital Altay Kulginov, members of the Parliament, representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, the Nur Otan party, the city and district Akimats, structures and departments as well as NGOs.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan NGOs Environment Culture Nur-Sultan Ecology Government Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!