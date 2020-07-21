Nur-Sultan hospitals dealing with less severe COVID-19, pneumonia cases, mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan city has observed a falling trend in numbers of severe COVID-19 and pneumonia cases by 30% and 33%, respectively, the city mayor, Altai Kulginov, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The mayor attributed the fall in severe COVID-19 and pneumonia cases to the stringent quarantine measures the country has re-introduced until August 2.

According to Kulginov, 8,619 people have been diagnosed with COVID19 in the city, of which 5,511 or 64% have recovered. The city's hospitals have been providing treatment to 2,262 COVID-19 patients and reported a 30% decline in the total number of severe cases. So far, the COVID-19 virus has claimed the lives of 212 Nur-Sultan citizens.

According to the mayor, there are 9 laboratories with a total daily capacity of over 5 thousand tests running in the city. The total number of PCR tests conducted for COVID-19 so far has totaled 270 thousand.

Notably, as the health ministry reported earlier, the situation with the COVID-19 cases and deaths is stabilizing, with around 1,500-1,600 cases being reported on a daily basis.

The two-week period shows the number of COVID-19 recovered cases in Kazakhstan increase by 60%, and the COVID-19 growth rate at 2.1%.

The mayor also added that hospital pneumonia cases had dropped by 33% in Nur-Sultan city, now totaling 903 compared to 1,348 a couple weeks ago.