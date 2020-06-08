Nur-Sultan international airport's code changed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On June 8, 2020 Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport has officially changed its three-letter code from TSE to NQZ, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Thus, starting from June 8 the new code will be used on tickets, baggage tags and information boards. The negotiations on changing the airport code started in 2017 when the airport was renamed after the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The changes were supported on October 14, 2019 in Warsaw (Poland) at the IATA Passenger Standards Meeting with the participation of all its members.