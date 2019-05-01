  • kz
    Nur-Sultan marks Unity Day

    16:13, 01 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan city is celebrating today the People's Unity Day.

    The main festive events, as usually, are being held in the Kazkh Yeli Monument square. First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the celebrations and congratulated Kazakhstanis on the People's Unity Day.



    There is a special platform for those willing to compete in the traditional sport games and national sports, such as asyk atu, arm-wrestling, belbeu kuresi (wrestling), etc. Each of the ethnic and cultural societies presents there their national cuisine. Also an exhibition is open to public at the pavilion built in the square.

