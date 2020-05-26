  • kz
    Nur-Sultan mayor's office reduces staff and budget

    17:44, 26 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mayor's office of the Kazakh capital is working to reduce the budget and staff, this has been announced by Akim of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Kazinform reported.

    «According to the instructions of the Head of State, we are reducing the budget and manpower structures in the quasi-public sector. 17 legal entities were optimized. The budget was revised. There were reduced unproductive expenses in the amount of KZT28 billion», said Altai Kulginov.

    In total, according to his words, it is planned to optimize KZT35 billion.

    «These funds will be aimed at solving socially significant infrastructure problems. More than KZT14 billion was allocated to engineering infrastructure, KZT3.5 billion - to support the education system, healthcare and social work. More than KZT3 billion were directed to support SMEs, food security etc.», Altai Kulginov explained.


    Tags:
    Astana Akimat Nur-Sultan
