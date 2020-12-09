Nur-Sultan mayor urges residents to avoid mass gatherings during holiday season

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov has urged the residents of the Kazakh capital to avoid the places of mass gatherings during the upcoming holidays, Kazinform reports.

During an online press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Wednesday, mayor Kulginov stressed it is crucial to avoid the places of mass gatherings during the celebration of the Independence Day and New Year.

Kulginov reminded that New Year is a family holiday that should be celebrated at home with loved ones instead of a hospital.

He urged the residents of the city to use caution in the second half of December.

Altai Kulginov also praised the locals for being more responsible during the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.