  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nur-Sultan moves into COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

    11:10, 11 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 11, 2021 the two regions – Akmola and Pavlodar – are in the «red zone» on the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has been placed in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19 alongside West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    The remaining regions are in the «green zone».


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!