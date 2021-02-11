Nur-Sultan moves into COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 11, 2021 the two regions – Akmola and Pavlodar – are in the «red zone» on the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has been placed in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19 alongside West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.

The remaining regions are in the «green zone».