Nur-Sultan Orchestra of Traditional Instruments gives concert in Bursa

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan Orchestra of Traditional Instruments from Kazakhstan which took the scene in Ankara at the exhibition featuring the Golden Man under the «History and Culture of the Great Steppe» project gave a concert in Bursa, Kazinform learnt from TURKSOY press service.

In the opening speech delivered at the concert in the Tayyare Cultural Center of Bursa, Deputy Secretary General of TURKSOY, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bilal Çakıcı said that thanks to talented musicians and composers of the Turkic World «our rich cultural heritage is being introduced to the world and makes its contribution to the music heritage of the world.»

Mr. Çakıcı said that the exchange of artists of the Turkic-speaking states played a key role in terms of rapprochement of fraternal countries and stressed that gatherings and tours carried out by these artists also contribute to the mutual exchange of experience and builds bridges of friendship among them.

The performances of Karagoz Folk Dance Ensemble, soloists Züleyha Savaş, Erlan Zhandarbay, Uralıkhan Seilbekova and Körkem Sholoshova were accompanied by the Nur-Sultan Orchestra of Traditional Instruments from Kazakhstan and Turkish Folk Music artists of the Municipality of Bursa.

The concert introduced works by composers of the Turkic World such as Kurmangazy, Latif Hamidi, Dauletkerey and Abai to the audience.