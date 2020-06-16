  • kz
    Nur-Sultan: Overnight rainfall was more than half of monthly average

    12:49, 16 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A thunderstorm with heavy rain hit Nur-Sultan overnight, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «More than 100 special equipment including sewage machines and motor pumps, are involved in pumping water around the city. More than 150 thousand cubic meters of rain water were pumped out», the press service of the Akimat reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, on the night of June 15-16, 24 mm of rain precipitation fell in the capital which is more than half of normal.

    In general, to prevent flooding of the streets the Akimat is carrying out systematic work on the construction of storm water drains.


    Astana Nur-Sultan Top Story
