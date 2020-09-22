Nur-Sultan Park Challenge 2020 announces winners

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The winners of the Nur-Sultan Park Challenge 2020 online race, held on September 5-6, were announced.

The event was organized at the Central Park of Nur-Sultan though it was open to sportsmen from all over the world via a special application.

More than 600 people, including professional athletes from Latvia, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Belarus and Kazakhstan took part in it. Alla Sidorova of Russia, a member of the Russian field and track team, won top honors. Tatiana Neroznak of Kazakhstani national team finished second. Dmitry Seryogin from Latvia rounded up the top three. The winners donated their prizes for charity.

The race was initiated by the Magic Park Astana (Central Park managing company), Field and Track Federation of Kazakhstan and Nur-Sultan administration.