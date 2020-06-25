  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nur-Sultan registers 150 new COVID-19 cases per day on average

    10:21, 25 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has been registering 150 new COVID-19 cases per day on average for the past week, Head of the Healthcare Department of the city Saule Kissikova revealed Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service Ms Kissikova said 3,546 cases of the coronavirus infection had been registered in the Kazakh capital as of June 24, 2020.

    «On average, 150 new COVID-19 cases have been registered daily for the past seven days. Of those, 50% are symptom-free. 2,577 patients or 73% have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery,» she stated.

    At least 28,000 residents of the city, according to Kissikova, have sought medical advice over the past week. First-aid facilities in Nur-Sultan have received 4,500 calls from residents over the past day alone.

    All outpatient clinics and medical facilities in the city have temporarily suspended services.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!