    Nur-Sultan reports highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in 24hrs

    09:28, 28 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 117 people have beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 36.

    23 people have cured from the novel coronavirus in Atyrau region, 18 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Kostanay region, 8 – in North Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Zhambyl region, 6 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, 2 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in Aktobe region.

    The total number of Kazakhstanis who have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection has climbed to 105,883.

