  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nur-Sultan returns to ‘yellow zone’ for coronavirus spread

    10:38, 01 March 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the latest COVID-19 spread map as of March 1, 2021, the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan is once again in the «yellow zone», after being classed as a «red zone» yesterday Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan city and Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions are classed as «yellow zones» for the spread of COVID-19.

    The remaining areas of the country remain in the COVID-19 «green zone».


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!