Nur-Sultan returns to ‘yellow zone’ for coronavirus spread

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the latest COVID-19 spread map as of March 1, 2021, the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan is once again in the «yellow zone», after being classed as a «red zone» yesterday Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city and Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions are classed as «yellow zones» for the spread of COVID-19.

The remaining areas of the country remain in the COVID-19 «green zone».