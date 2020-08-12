  • kz
    Nur-Sultan’s COVID-19 hospital discharges last patient

    14:48, 12 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Central Veterans Clinical Hospital which is used as a COVID-19 facility has seen its last COVID-19 patient being discharged, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The discharged patient - a 68-year-old male, who defeated the COVID-19 virus, thanked the medical staff for treatment and care. The man now feels well.

    Notably, the Central Veterans Clinical Hospital was converted into a COVID-19 facility by the Health Ministry’s order.


    According to Serik Shakhmetov, the hospital’s deputy medical director, the 68-year-old was admitted to the hospital with 75% lung tissue destruction. He also added that the hospital has provided treatment to about 750 COVID-19 patients. The hospital has discharged 350 COVID-19 patients, others have been relocated.

    The Hospital is to temporarily close down its COVID-19 facility for two weeks and return to its routine operations.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
