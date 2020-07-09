Nur-Sultan sees almost 4-fold rise in beds for COVID-19 patients

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The total number of beds at infectious hospitals in Nur-Sultan has been increased from 1,000 to over 3,700 since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform reports.

According to the capital's administration press service, there are 13 hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in the city.

The National Scientific Medical Center has opened an infectious unit for 240 COVID-19 patients, while the city's multi-purpose hospital No.1 has been converted into an infectious hospital. The Ramada Plaza hotel has also provided 500 more beds to receive COVID-19 patients.

The press service said a perinatal hospital for pregnant women diagnosed with the coronavirus infection had been opened as well as the number of medical facilities treating pneumonia patients had risen from 1 to 7 in the capital.

According to Altai Kulginov, Nur-Sultan mayor, 1.5 thousand beds are on standby to prepare for the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases. 800 more equipped medical beds are being obtained to that end.

It is also said that the city administration is working on expanding the availability of CT scans for the citizens to prevent severe pneumonia cases.