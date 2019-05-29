Nur-Sultan to celebrate Dombra Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 7, a grand concert, dated to the National Dombra Day, will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, the sport and culture department informs.

The Kazakh Yeli square will turn into a large music venue for one day.



All those willing without any age limits may take part in the grandiose event. Those attending should have good dombra playing skills to perform kyuis such as Saryarka, Adai, Alkissa, Konil tolkyn, Balbyrauyn and Koreguly by heart.



The online registration will open at www.asyldombyra.kz on June 1. Deadline for registration is July 5. The concert will start at 12 a.m.



Besides, the Kazakh ethnic auyl featuring Kazakh yurts will unveil on the square. Various types of dobmra and other national instruments will be displayed there.



Another highlight is that the Kazakh orchestra and State Academic Philharmonic musicians will give a concert on the Yessil River bank. The event will start at 06:00 p.m. Entry is free, the release reads.



Last year above 2,000 musicians took part in the National Dombra Day concert. Dombra players arrived from all corners of the country to attend the flashmob.



The National Dombra Day was established in 2018 by the decree of First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is marked on the first Sunday of July.