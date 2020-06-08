Nur-Sultan to face slight rise in unemployment rate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The unemployment rate may rise in Nur-Sultan as the Kazakh capital continues grappling with the coronavirus infection by taking preventing measures, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, the unemployment rate in Nur-Sultan stands at 4.6%. It is expected to climb up to 6%.

A source at the Employment Center of Nur-Sultan city confirmed that those who lost their jobs due to the quarantine regime can apply for unemployment benefits.

Meanwhile, over 7,000 residents of the Kazakh capital turned to the Employment Center of Nur-Sultan city. It should be noted that some 2,400 people have been employed under the Employment Roadmap projects.