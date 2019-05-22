Nur-Sultan to host International Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 5th International Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium will take place in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from 28 May to 31 May 2019, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

The symposium is held by the United Nations Secretariat jointly with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in attendance will be Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, and Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations. Previously, such UN events were held in Austria, Germany, Italy, and South Korea.



The symposium will be a platform for interaction between states, academia, and international organizations to find ways that would improve the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations. The event will be mainly dedicated to technological innovations enhancing peacekeepers' security, the strengthening of communications, the improvement of situational awareness, IED (improvised explosive devices) threat management and mitigation, the introduction of telehealth, and environmental impact mitigation.

It should be mentioned that in October 2018, Kazakhstan for the first time sent a peacekeeping company of 120 servicemen jointly with the Indian Battalion to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon. Currently, two Kazakhs officers are serving as military observers in the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara. Also, at the beginning of this year, the UN certified peacekeeping courses at the Kazakh Partnership for Peace Training Center (KAZTCENT) for military personnel of any country in the world.