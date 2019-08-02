  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nur-Sultan to host next round of talks on Syria in October

    16:56, 02 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The next International Meeting on the Settlement in Syria will be held this October in the Kazakh capital, according to a joint statement of guarantor states Iran, Russia and Turkey, Kazinform reports.

    «We decided tohold the next International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultanin October 2019,» Kazakhstani Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko read outthe joint statement during the 13th round of the talks on Syria inthe Kazakh capital.

    The guarantor statesof the Astana process also welcomed the participation of delegations from Iraqand Lebanon as observers for the first time.

    The 13thround of the International Meeting on Syria is underway in the Kazakh capital.

    Iran, Russia andTurkey agreed to undertake measures to protect civilians in Idlib.

    Tags:
    Events Nur-Sultan Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!