Nur-Sultan to suspend bus services this Sun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Public transport services are to be suspended in Nur-Sultan city this Sunday September 13, Kazinform reports.

The city administration’s Instagram account reads disinfection will be conducted in buses and bus fleets. Buses will ply as usual this Saturday up until 11:00pm, and will resume their operation on Monday September 14, after one day suspension on Sunday September 13.

Notably, it is mandatory that passengers wear face masks in buses and use non-cash payment.