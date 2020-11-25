Nur-Sultan wrestlers sweep 3 gold at Women’s Wrestling Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Wrestlers from the Kazakh capital city swept three gold medals at the now-running Women’s Wrestling Championships of Kazakhstan, the city administration’s official website reads.

In the 59 kg final bout Diana Kayumova defeated Gulsharat Talassova of Shymkent. Emma Tissina won gold in the 57 kg weight category beating Altynai Satylagan of Shymkent. Svetlana Ankicheva crashed Maral Tanirbergenova of Mangistau to clinch gold in the 50 kg weight class.