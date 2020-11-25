  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nur-Sultan wrestlers sweep 3 gold at Women’s Wrestling Championships

    10:07, 25 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Wrestlers from the Kazakh capital city swept three gold medals at the now-running Women’s Wrestling Championships of Kazakhstan, the city administration’s official website reads.

    In the 59 kg final bout Diana Kayumova defeated Gulsharat Talassova of Shymkent. Emma Tissina won gold in the 57 kg weight category beating Altynai Satylagan of Shymkent. Svetlana Ankicheva crashed Maral Tanirbergenova of Mangistau to clinch gold in the 50 kg weight class.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Nur-Sultan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!