Nurkanbek Kerimbaev becomes deputy director of Kabar News Agency

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev signed a decree according to which Nurkanbek Kerimbayev has been appointed deputy director of the Kabar News Agency.

Director of Kabar News Agency Kubanychbek Taabaldiev introduced on Tuesday the newly appointed deputy director to the collective of the agency.

Nurkanbek Kerimbayev is an experienced journalist, who has worked in local newspapers.

The last two years he had been working as a press secretary of Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament, Kazinform refers to Kabar.