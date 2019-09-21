  • kz
    Nurkozha Kaipanov wins ‘silver’ at Freestyle Wrestling World Championship

    20:32, 21 September 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Nurkozha Kaipanov has become a silver medalist of the World Freestyle Wrestling Championship held in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reported with the reference to the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstani athlete fought for «gold» in the weight category of up to 70 kilograms with Russia’s David Bayev. The fight ended with a confident victory of the opponent. As a result, Bayev won with a score 2:14.


